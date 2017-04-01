Funeral held for man fatally stabbed by killer who DA says came to NYC to ‘kill black men’

JAMAICA, Queens — Loved ones gathered at a Queens church Saturday for the funeral for a man fatally stabbed last month by a killer who officials say came to NYC in order to kill black men.

Timothy Caughman, 66, was collecting bottles on March 20 when police say James Harris Jackson stabbed him in the chest and back.

Caughman, known to his neighbors as “Big Tim” and “The Can Man,” was able to make his way to a police precinct that day, but later died at a hospital.

Last week, hundreds gathered at a vigil at Union Square to honor him.

“We’re here to just honor him and to make sure everybody is just saying his name,” a man at the vigil said.

Hundreds more were expected at Saturday’s funeral, which took place at Mount Zion Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m.

Jackson allegedly traveled from Baltimore to the media capital of the world in order to kill black men, and make a statement.

“James Jackson prowled the streets of New York for three days in search of a black person to assassinate in order to launch a campaign of terrorism against our Manhattan community and the values we celebrate,” said District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

He faces a slew of charges, including murder one count each of murder in the first and second degrees as an act of terrorism.