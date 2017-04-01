× Criminality suspected after body found in abandoned Wyandanch home

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Suffolk County police suspect foul play after a man’s body was found in an abandoned home Saturday morning.

Police say a man entered the home at 140 Long Island Ave., in Wyandanch around 3 a.m.

The man, who entered the home to escape the weather conditions, found a body and immediately called police.

The victim has not been identified at this time. Police did not say how long the body had been in the location.

Investigators say the death appears criminal and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.