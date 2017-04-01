Car bursts into flames in Meatpacking District; No injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan — Firefighters are investigating what caused a car to burst into flames in the Meatpacking District Saturday afternoon.

Video uploaded to social media shows the car engulfed in flames in the vicinity of Ninth Avenue and Hudson Street.

A witness wrote to Twitter that the silver Escalade was parked near the Gansevoort Hotel.

The FDNY responded to the call around 4 p.m. and quickly quelled the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the car.

