Boy, 7, tied up and man pistol-whipped in Bronx home invasion: police

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man and 7-year-old boy were tied up, and the older victim pistol-whipped, in a Bronx home invasion, police said Saturday.

The incident happened near East 181st Street and Belmont Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

The man, 66, was entering an apartment with the boy when police say two armed men pushed their way into the unit.

The men then tied up the victims, and struck the man in the head using a firearm, police said.

A box containing an unknown amount of money was taken by the robberys when they fled the location, according to police.

The child was hospitalized as a precaution, and was not injured, police said. The man did not want medical attention.

