Bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Queens: police

SUNNYSIDE, Queens — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene without rendering aid early Saturday morning, according to police.

Gelasio Reyes, 32, has been identified by police as the bicyclist who was hit while traveling eastbound at the intersection of 43 Avenue and 39th Street at 2:53 a.m.

Police responding to a 911 call of a crash in the area discovered Reyes lying on the roadway with “trauma about the body,” the NYPD said.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.

Reyes was struck by a 2002 red Ford Escape, according to police, who said the driver did not remain at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).