3 teens pull fire alarm, run away from Bronx group home: NYPD

MORRISANIA, The Bronx — Police are searching for three teenagers who fled their group home in the Bronx Saturday morning.

The teens, 13-year-old Xiomary Lopez, 15-year-old Tiasia Mullins and 16-year-old Imani Brown were last seen around 1:30 a.m. at Sheltering Arms group home on E. 162nd Street.

Police say the teens allegedly pulled the fire alarm before fleeing the building.

Brown is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds.

Mullins, who was last seen wearing purple pajamas, is 5-foot-4 and weighs 120 pounds with a medium build.

Lopez, the youngest of the group, is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas.

According to the Sheltering Arms website, the organization’s mission is to “strengthen the education, wellbeing, and development of vulnerable children, youth, and families across the New York metro area so that everyone has the support and opportunity needed to maximize their potential.”

The organization claims to help 20,000 New Yorkers every year.



