Video shows man who climbed Brooklyn fire escape, attempted to rape woman: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police on Friday released surveillance video showing the man they say climbed a Bushwick fire escape in order to enter a woman's apartment, where he exposed himself and attempted to rape her.

The man climbed a fire escape on Greene Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Saturday and entered the victim's apartment through an open window, according to the NYPD.

He then allegedly exposed himself and tried to get in her bed.

The woman, 30, resisted and the man fled through the apartment door and in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was not physically harmed, and the incident is being investigated as an attempted rape, according to police.

The man sought is described as being 18 to 22 years old, having brown eyes and black hair, standing about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 to 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing dark jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

He is seen in surveillance video released Friday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).