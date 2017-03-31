Verdict reached in trial of getaway driver in deadly carjacking at Short Hills mall

NEWARK, N.J. — A verdict has been reached in the first trial stemming from a carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall in which a man was gunned down in front of his wife for their Range Rover.

Prosecutors say Basim Henry, of South Orange, was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn and served as the getaway driver.

Defense lawyer Michael Rubas argued in his closing statement Tuesday that Henry wasn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions.

But Essex County prosecutors said Henry “knew force was necessary” to get the vehicle.

Jurors had heard from the victim’s wife. Jamie Friedland testified she saw her husband, David, struggling with two men in the parking deck before he was shot.

The defense didn’t call any witnesses.