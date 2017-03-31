Trader Joe’s announces 2 new NYC locations

MANHATTAN — Trader Joe’s on Thursday announced two new Manhattan locations will open this year.

The new stores will open in “late 2017,” and be located at 670 Columbus Ave. in the Upper West Side, and 161 Avenue of the Americas in SoHo.

This is the Upper West Side’s second Trader Joe’s, and news of the alleged 12,100-square-foot establishment was reported nearly a year ago.

Thursday’s news means the tri-state area will see four Trader Joe’s stores open sometime this year.

Last year, the grocer said a location will open in Hoboken at 1350 Willow Ave. It is on track to open in May.

Also last year, a location at 445 Gold St., centered between Brooklyn Heights and Fort Greene, was announced. A date for its official opening has not been announced.

There are four Manhattan locations currently open, and one in both Brooklyn and Queens, according to Traders Joe’s store locator.