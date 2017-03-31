Time Out New York’s list of weekend events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first weekend of April and there's a lot going on. Here's Time Out New York's list of events happening.

Prospect Park 150th Anniversary Weekend

Where: Prospect Park

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Brooklyn’s beloved backyard gets a Goliath birthday send-up, just in time for spring. The celebration opens with Lola Star’s Ice Disco on Friday. The rest of the weekend is filled with barbecues, a Smorgasburg meal, baseball games, bird-watching sessions and more. Did we mention the frolicking dogs?

Orchid Evenings

Where: New York Botanical

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $35

Indulge your senses with custom cocktails and yummy vittles while DJs and performers from Somapa Thai Dance Company delight you under an arched facade of colorful orchids. You’re sure to find inner peace beside the verdant flowers.

An Idle Afternoon with Passerbuys, Sand & Such

Where: RUDAS Canal Street Market

When: Sunday at noon

Cost: Free

Passerbuys (a fashion blog spotlighting awesome women in NYC) teams with Canal Street Market to create an installation all about the hygge life with West Elm. Rest on a Casper mattress, sip delicious tea from the Primary Essentials, and relax to music provided by Sonos. Experts from the Ritualist are also offering skin consultations and acupressure to ensure your mug is stress-free (R.S.V.P. here). Be on the lookout for more events happening at this calming nirvana, and follow Passerbuys on Instagram (@passerbuys) for upcoming news on readings, talks and panels.