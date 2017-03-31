Student, 20, arrested for making ‘terroristic threat,’ bringing weapon to NYC high school

NASSAU COUNTY, Baldwin — A high school student has been arrested for posting a “terroristic threat” on Snapchat, along with images of handguns he allegedly planned to bring to the campus, police said Friday.

Shamari Gerrow, 20, is accused of posting a public Snapchat Thursday morning containing a video showing three handguns, along with a message indicating he planned to bring a gun to Baldwin Senior High School, where he is a student.

Police were informed of the social media post, and when officers arrived at the school, they say Gerrow fled, leading a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, police say the student was seen throwing what appeared to be a black handgun into a shopping center dumpster.

Gerrow was stopped and detained near Emerson Avenue and Browning Street.

The apparent handgun was later recovered, and determined to be a black air-powered pistol, police said.

Gerrow is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, and making a terroristic threat. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.