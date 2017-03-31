Student, 20, arrested for making ‘terroristic threat,’ bringing weapon to LI high school: police

NASSAU COUNTY, Baldwin — A high school student has been arrested for posting a “terroristic threat” on Snapchat, along with images of handguns he allegedly planned to bring to the campus, the Nassau County Police Department said Friday.

Shamari Gerrow, 20, is accused of posting a public Snapchat Thursday morning containing a video showing three handguns, along with a message indicating he planned to bring a gun to Baldwin Senior High School, where he is a student.

Police were informed of the social media post, and when officers arrived at the school, they say Gerrow fled, leading a foot pursuit.

During the pursuit, police say the student was seen throwing what appeared to be a black handgun into a shopping center dumpster.

Gerrow was stopped and detained near Emerson Avenue and Browning Street.

The apparent handgun was later recovered, and determined to be a black air-powered pistol, police said.

Gerrow is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, and making a terroristic threat. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.