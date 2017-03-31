Rikers Island jail facility will be closed, mayor says

THE BRONX, N.Y. — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday said the city will close the Rikers Island jail facility.

“It will take many years. It will take many tough decisions along the way, but it will happen,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said he and Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, an outspoke proponent of closing the jail, have agreed on a 10-year timeline to shut down the facility.

As of Friday, there are 9,500 individuals in custody in city jails. That number must be reduced to 5,000 before Rikers can be closed, de Blasio said.

“Rikers Island is an example and an expression of a major national problem. the mass incarceration crisis did not begin in New York City, but it will end here,” the mayor said.

“We are going to end the era of mass incarceration by making this important change.”

