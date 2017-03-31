NJ catholic school teacher accused of having sex with student

ELIZABETH, N.J. — Authorities say a New Jersey Catholic high school teacher has been charged with carrying on a sexual relationship with a student.

NJ.com reports 25-year-old Theresa Hrindo was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and a single count of hindering apprehension.

Prosecutors say the Linden woman engaged in sexual acts with the victim at several times and locations in Union County from December through February.

Her attorney, Michael Brucki, told a judge Friday that the process has been traumatic for his client and her family.

Hrindo taught technology at Roselle Catholic High School. She also graduated from the school.

A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Newark says Hrindo was suspended immediately after the allegations came to light.