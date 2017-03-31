Multiple manhole blasts cause fire near Union Square: FDNY

MANHATTAN — Emergency crews are responding to multiple manhole blasts and a fire near Manhattan’s Union Square early Friday morning, according to officials.

Multiple reports on social media around 7:50 a.m. indicated people in the area heard an explosion.

Multiple manhole blasts occurred near Broadway and East 12th Street, bordering the Greenwich Village and East Village neighborhoods, FDNY says.

Fire officials have responded to a subsequent “commercial fire” next to The Strand bookstore.

NYC’s emergency notification system also confirms “multiple manhole fires” occured.

Extensive traffic delays are expected in the area.

Huge explosion sound on Broadway and 12th street #NYC — Amy Mariea Bowllan (@abowllan) March 31, 2017

Giant explosion behind me on Broadway as I was walking to work. I hope all is ok — Matt Nasser (@MattNasser) March 31, 2017

