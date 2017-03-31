Multiple manhole blasts cause fire near Union Square: FDNY

MANHATTAN — Emergency crews are responding to multiple manhole blasts and a fire near Manhattan’s Union Square early Friday morning, according to officials.
Multiple reports on social media around 7:50 a.m. indicated people in the area heard an explosion.
Multiple manhole blasts occurred near Broadway and East 12th Street, bordering the Greenwich Village and East Village neighborhoods, FDNY says.
Fire officials have responded to a subsequent “commercial fire” next to The Strand bookstore.
NYC’s emergency notification system also confirms “multiple manhole fires” occured.
Extensive traffic delays are expected in the area.
This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.