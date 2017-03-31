Flood watch in effect for parts of New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – A soaking rain is moving through the region Friday, ending the week on a wet note before the sun makes a triumphant, spring-like return on Sunday.

A flood watch is in effect from 12 p.m. through Friday night for the following counties in New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service:

Camden, Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, and Warren.

Those areas can expect 2 to 3 inches of rainfall with up to 4 inches possible, the agency said. The heaviest rain is expected to move through Friday afternoon and evening.

As the sun sets and into the overnight, rain and patchy fog will be accompanied by temperatures in mid 30s.

Rain will linger into Saturday morning but clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the upper 40s.

Sunday is the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s – more seasonally appropriate than the chilly weather we’ve been experiencing for days.