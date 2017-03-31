Detours considered during L train shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's two years away.

Official plans to deal with traffic and transportation are being made right now.

The L train will be shut down between Brooklyn and Manhattan (and won't run in Manhattan) beginning in April 2019. The MTA has a major project planned in the Canarsie Tunnel under the East River. It was damaged during Hurricane Sandy.

The agency and city are meeting to finalize plans and the timeline has an announcement later in the spring. There have been community meetings. Plans for bus routes, redesigns and lane closures are being considered.

Could there be a dedicated bus lane across the Williamsburg Bridge?

Community groups and advocates have held informational sessions and brainstorming competitions.

Transportation Alternatives announced a winner of its design competition this week. Those advocates say shovels need to be in the ground by next year.

Cricket Day and his friends created a 14th street corridor for buses, pedestrians and bikes. It has areas for deliveries and greenery.

Transportation Alternatives supports a 14th Street "PeopleWay" which removes cars along the street.

NYC Transportation officials have said all types of ideas are being considered, including closing a portion of 14th Street to cars.

The effect on vehicle traffic in the surrounding areas is also being taken into account by officials.

The MTA is expected to vote on Monday to shorten the timeline of the project to 15 months and provide incentives and monetary penalties to the contractor.