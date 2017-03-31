Crayola hints at new crayon color coming to iconic 24-count box

NEW YORK — Crayola is saying goodbye to the dandelion crayon and welcoming a new color — but the company revealed few details at an event Friday, dubbed National Crayon Day, in Times Square.

The new hue will be “part of the blue family” and this summer, fans will be asked to help name the color. More details will be revealed in May.

Whatever the color, it will replace dandelion in the the 24-count box. It’s the first time Crayola has ever dropped a color from that box, though the company has retired crayons in the past.

The last time Crayola axed colors was in 2003, when blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry disappeared from the collection.

Burnt sienna avoided getting cut after more than 60,000 fans voted in the campaign to “save the shade.”

The company first retired colors in 1990 when eight colors — maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow and violet blue — left the pack and joined the “Crayola Hall of Fame.”

Once a color is retired, the Forks Township, Penn.-based company will not produce any more crayons in that shade. Only boxes that already contain that specific color will remain.

But dandelion will stick around for a bit longer, the company said. He’ll be “embarking on a major retirement tour” across the U.S.