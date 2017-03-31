Baby dies after being found unconscious at Queens hotel

WOODSIDE, Queens — A 1-year-old girl has died after being found unconscious at a hotel in Queens Friday morning.

Officials responded to a 911 call at the Quality Inn at 53-05 Queens Boulevard just before noon to find 1-year-old Kimio Williams unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS responded and transported the baby to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

