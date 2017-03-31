Astoria dry cleaner will launder unemployed job seekers’ suits for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASTORIA, Queens — A small dry cleaners in Astoria is garnering big attention after a simple offer to help unemployed members of the community.

Jaime Jinete, owner of Nicole’s Cleaners, posted a sign that reads “if you are unemployed and need an outfit clean for an interview we will clean it for free.”

“It’s part of what we do here in Astoria,” Jinete explained. “Also it gives hope to people.”

“It costs money to someone in need or someone that wants to buy a MetroCard,” Jinete told PIX11 News. “Sometimes you have to make that decision where you clean your suit or have a MetroCard. I can take care of the suit at least.”

The offer is open to any unemployed job seeker that lives in Astoria. So far no one has taken Jinete up on the offer, but he told PIX11 News, he’s ready.

A passerby took a photo of the sign in the front window of Nicole’s and posted it on Instagram, from there the image was shared on other social media platforms.