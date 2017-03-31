April the giraffe could have her baby ‘today, tonight,’ zoo says

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe is likely mere hours away from giving birth to a calf whose anticipated arrival has garnered worldwide attention, her keepers said Friday.

“The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight – we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition,” Animal Adventure Park said in a Facebook update Friday morning.

“This is what we have all been waiting for!”

Keepers at the upstate New York zoo said on Monday that April’s growing belly had become still, indicating a possible “calm before the storm.”

Her behavior and appetite were “on point” as she moved toward labor, the zoo said earlier this week. This is her fourth calf, and the first for her 5-year-old mate Oliver.

The zoo has been livestreaming a view of April’s stall since early February, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers every day.

Shortly after it first went live, the video was taken down after viewers flagged it as “sexually explicit.” The image was restored and the zoo said the birth will be shown live for educational purposes.