Young boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Staten Island: witnesses

STATEN ISLAND — A young boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Staten Island Thursday night, multiple witnesses tell PIX11.

It happened around 5:47 p.m. at Henderson Avenue and Broadway in the Port Richmond section of Staten Island.

Officials say the driver struck the victim with a vehicle and then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Richmond University Medical Center.

Police are combing the area for the suspect.

This is a developing story.