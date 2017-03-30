NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
THE PIX11 NEWSLETTER: GET THE LATEST UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Young boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Staten Island: witnesses

Posted 8:06 PM, March 30, 2017, by

STATEN ISLAND — A young boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Staten Island Thursday night, multiple witnesses tell PIX11.

It happened around 5:47 p.m. at Henderson Avenue and Broadway in the Port Richmond section of Staten Island.

Officials say the driver struck the victim with a vehicle and then fled on foot.

The victim was transported to Richmond University Medical Center.

Police are combing the area for the suspect.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.