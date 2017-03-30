Woman shoves man on bus, tells him she ‘hates Asians’ before hitting him with umbrella: NYPD

FLUSHING, Queens – Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking a man with an umbrella on a Queens bus earlier this month, the NYPD said.

It happened on March 7, around 11:30 a.m. when a woman pushed a 68-year-old man while riding on a Q20 bus, police said. The unruly passenger then told him that she “hated Asians” to him and hit him on his head with an umbrella, according to police. The victim experienced pain but didn’t go to the hospital.

The attacker, who was wearing glasses, a red baseball hat and a coat, exited the bus on Main Street and Kissena Boulevard.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).