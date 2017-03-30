Upper East Side ‘Spitting Lady’ arrested for allegedly spitting on 7-year-old child

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A notorious woman known as “The Spitting Woman of 77th Street” was arrested after several previous incidents including allegedly spitting on a 7-year-old boy on the Upper East Side.

Hilda del Valle Barrion-Neuvo, 65, was arrested, along with her nephew, on East 78th Street Thursday morning, police say.

She is charged with stalking and endangering a child. Police say she was involved in multiple spitting incidents.

Her nephew, 44-year-old Gabriel Uno, who is homeless, was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Uno was arrested following an incident from last weekend when he allegedly threw a table at a 46-year-old man — telling him to “get the fuck out of here.”

A petition was created on change.org by community members calling for the arrest of the infamous spitter. As of March 30, there were 1,544 supporters.