Underground tunnels connect busy NYC commuters

New Yorkers are always looking for ways to save time and avoid crowds.

In midtown and other busy areas, a network or underground pedestrian passageways connect some busy transit hubs.

An entrance at 48th Street and Park Avenue allows you to travel underground to Grand Central at 42nd Street. It's popular with riders of MetroNorth Railroad.

Minh T. Nguyen created www.NYCsubwayGuide.com after doing research about the system and riding it.

He posted a video highlighting one of the underground connectors. It allows you to go from St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue through Rockefeller Center and two other buildings.

Eventually you emerge at 49th Street and 7th Avenue. The passageway is open during business hours.

If you have a shortcut, email Mocker at mocker@pix11.com