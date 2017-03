CRANBURY, N.J. — Police are investigating a shooting at a rest stop on the New Jersey Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m., in the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury, police said.

The condition of the victim was not immediately clear.

Police have closed the area as they investigate.

