Men allegedly yell ‘why the f*ck did you cut me off,’ attack sanitation workers in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Two men are accused of attacking two sanitation workers for allegedly “cutting them off” while driving in Brooklyn Wednesday.

The workers were driving on Highland Place about 5:40 p.m. when they stopped the garbage truck to collect trash, police said. Two other men in a white Chevrolet van then got out of their vehicle and approached them.

One of the men allegedly yelled, “Why the f*ck did you cut me off,” and punched the 53-year-old worker in the face.

The other sanitation worker, a 38-year-old man, also got out of the truck and the two men punched him in the face, police said.

The men got back in their van and fled down Ridgewood Avenue, according to police.

The sanitation workers were taken to the hospital. One received abrasions to his scalp and lacerations to his face and ear. The other suffered a bruised lip and a cut above his right eye, police said.

They were later released from the hospital.

One attacker is described as a man between 40 and 50 years old, and about 250 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt at the time of the incident.

The other attacker is described as a man who was wearing a beige shirt at the time.

A Department of Sanitation spokesperson released a statement on the incident:

“The Police Department is actively investigating the incident in which two Sanitation Workers assigned to collect garbage in the community were attacked by several unknown assailants who fled the scene. Commissioner Kathryn Garcia visited the injured workers at the hospital last evening.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).