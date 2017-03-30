Crayola retires color Dandelion, will announce replacement Friday

NEW YORK — Crayola is saying goodbye to the color Dandelion from its 24-count crayon box, the first time they ever dropped a color from that iconic set.

But there’s good news — a new color will be joining the pack. The company will be announcing the new addition Friday morning in an event in Times Square on National Crayon Day.

Right now, the 24-count box has red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

While Crayola has never dropped a color from its 24-count box before, it has retired crayons — it has 124 in production now — over the years. The last time Crayola got rid of colors was in 2003, when blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry disappeared from the collection.

Burnt sienna avoided getting cut after more than 60,000 fans voted in the campaign to “save the shade.”

The company first retired colors in 1990 when eight colors — maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow and violet blue — left the pack and joined the “Crayola Hall of Fame.”