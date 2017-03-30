Countdown continues: April the giraffe inches closer to giving birth at NY zoo

HARPERSVILLE, N.Y. — April the Giraffe is inching closer to giving birth, and we could be just hours away.

Zoo officials and the veterinarian kept a close eye on April through Wednesday evening, Animal Adventure Park wrote in its Thursday update.

“Mammary development stays remains as filled udders, and will likely not get much Larger. Discharge continues to be present,” the post read.

There’s still no active labor, but the zoo said April is close to giving birth, though days could also be possible.

On Monday, the zoo said April’s growing belly had become still, indicating a possible “calm before the storm.”

When April goes into labor, the birth could happen in 30 to 60 minutes.

At birth, the calf will be about 150 pounds and 6 feet tall, according to the zoo.

“Within an hour, we want to see baby on its feet. Yes, baby will stumble, fall, and face plant – but it is all part of the process and we cannot intervene,” the zoo said.

Zoo officials will not be assisting the birth or be in the stall when it happens.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.