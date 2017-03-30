Brooklyn college student accepted to 11 medical schools shares her study tips

It’s hard enough getting into one medical school — imagine getting accepted by 11!

One student from Brooklyn college has that honor. Chelsea Batista, 21, from East New York, is weighing all her options after hearing from some of the top medical schools in our area.

Chelsea’s study tips:

1) Homework is never fun, but sometimes it’s the only way I’ll study. Especially in uninteresting courses, I will hate studying, but I make sure to put a lot of effort into my coursework because that helps me study best, by applying my knowledge that i gained in the classroom.

2) If the methods used in class don’t work, find new methods. I’m a visual and tactile learner. I remember things best when I hand write my notes. I also like to color code because then I associate different colors with different subjects. It was a very helpful trick when I prepped for the MCAT. I remember Chem/Phys was green, Psych/Soc was orange, and I think CARS was hot pink.

3) Figure out when your ideal time to study is, establish a pattern of always studying at that time. I’m a morning person. The earlier I’m up the more things I get done. I’m on campus early every morning by 8AM even though I don’t have class until 9:30 or 11, and I’ll spend those hours studying, completing assignments, and planning my week. Getting into that habit early has actually helped me get ahead in my classes.

4) I am never afraid to ask questions. I am that girl that asks a million questions in a lecture. I don’t mind sounding dumb for asking because in those ten seconds I may seem dumb for knowing nothing, but after asking, I will know it. Compared to not asking and actually not knowing the answer later when it matters.

5) My professors are resources I treasure. I am definitely one to take advantage of office hours in particularly difficult or interesting courses. Quite a few of my professors are helpful with guidance, career advice, and pro tips on how to make it by in their courses. I wasn’t close to every professor, but the few that stood out to me were the ones that encouraged me to continue asking them questions and to improve. For some professors, I became a familiar face in their office and they were so helpful and supportive, and I was able to set up such a great rapport with them that I got recommendation letters from a few of them for medical school.