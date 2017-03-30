Bronx family says they are ‘living like dogs’ due to sewage in bathtub, ceiling caving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Linda Wells says she worries about her two grandchildren living inside their Valentine Avenue apartment — that is filled with problems like sewage and a crumbling ceiling.

She says the ceiling in her grandson's room to be fixed, the living room has mold, and her bathtub and toilet need to be fixed.

"When my granddaughter asks every day, 'when can we move? I can't even flush our toilet,' it brought tears to my eyes," said Wells.

Her main concern is the ceiling above her 4-year-old grandson's crib — which is caving in.

"Would you want your child sleeping here?" Wells asked.

She says raw sewage comes up in her bathtub on a regular basis.

"No one should have feces coming up in the tub one minute and then the toilet the next," complained Wells.

PIX11 News reached out to Sharp Management and they promised to fix the problems in an expeditious manner.

