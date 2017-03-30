Bluetooth speaker catches fire in New Jersey home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. — Nichole Tatem says her daughter's JBL wireless bluetooth speaker began smoking and caught fire inside their Cliffside Park apartment Wednesday night.

It first started smoking around 10 p.m. while on her daughter's bed.

"I didn’t know what to do because it was so smokey and I wasn’t sure what was gonna happen next," she said. "When we turned to go get water, it exploded in flames."

Her daughter threw it into a paper bag. They raced into the stairwell of their building and doused it with water.

"It was just sizzling there."

The Cliffside Park Fire Department did respond. Luckily, the damage was contained to her daughter’s mattress and no one was hurt.

Firefighters took the speaker with them to examine it further.

The manufacturer had this to say: "JBL is committed to the quality and performance of our products and we take this incident very seriously. We have reached out to this customer to determine whether the product is authentic and to gather more details. "