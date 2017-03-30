9 injured, 3 critically, in fire at Flatbush apartment building

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Seven people were injured, three critically, after a fire ripped through a 7-unit apartment building in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn Thursday night.

The fire was reported at 9:10 p.m. on the third floor of an apartment building on East 26th Street.

Three people were transported to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. Four others are being treated at the scene. Their conditions are not yet available.

Firefighters are still on the scene battling the blaze that is confined to one apartment unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

