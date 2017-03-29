Zumba, BabyFirst join forces, create family-fun fitness program Zumbini

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Zumba and BabyFirst have joined forces to create Zumbini, an early childhood education program offering live classes, as well as an interactive TV show.

Zumbini will be supplemented with “Zumbini Time,” a 45-minute at home music, dance and educational program for children ages 0-4 and their parents, that will air three times a day, every day, on BabyFirst TV nationwide.

You can also view it on YouTube and by downloading the Zumbini app.

Zumbini offers original music created by Grammy-nominated producers that is enjoyed by both parents and children alike, as well as a curriculum specially designed to keep kids energized and engaged.

Program creator, Ashlee Cramer and Instructor, Susan Pascale gave PIX11 viewers a preview.

To learn more about Zumbini and find a class near you, visit http://www.Zumbini.com