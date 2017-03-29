Win a VIP meet and greet with Mookie Wilson!
PIX11 and TriHonda are teaming up to offer one lucky fan a chance at an invitation for two to watch a New York regular season, professional baseball game with Mookie Wilson in Queens, NY.
Click Here to Enter!
Official Rules
The TriHonda “VIP Meet and Greet Sweepstakes”
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
- ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and a legal U.S. citizen residing in NY, NJ or CT and within the WPIX viewing area at the time of entry. Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Sponsor or TriHonda Motor Co., Inc. or members of those employees’ immediate family, or to employees or immediate family members of any of Sponsor’s affiliated companies, licensees, advertising, promotional agencies, prize suppliers or any other entity involved in the creation, promotion or execution of this Sweepstakes. “Immediate family members” include mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren. Void where prohibited and outside the Sweepstakes area set forth above.
- TO ENTER: The TriHonda “VIP Meet and Greet” Sweepstakes runs from 4:00 AM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 through 11:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 25, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter during the Sweepstakes Period by visiting the WPIX contest page at PIX11.com/Fan, and following the links until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete and submit the entry form, including your name and valid email address. Entries must be received by 11:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Entrants must use their own names. Only one entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period is permitted. Subsequent entries originating from the same person or email address will be disqualified.
- CONDITIONS OF ENTRY: No mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted. Entries containing technical or electronic reproductions or attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website will be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Participation in the Sweepstakes is subject to these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules.
- SELECTION OF WINNER: After 11:01 PM ET on June 25, 2017, one winner will be selected at random from among all eligible entries, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by email. Winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries if: (a) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (b) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) winner does not sign and return any required documents or provide required identification by the deadlines established by Sponsor; and/or (e) prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. Sponsor will conduct up to two alternate drawings. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries.
- PRIZE & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: One winner will receive an invitation for two to watch a New York regular season, professional baseball game (the “Game”) with Mookie Wilson in Queens, NY. The event will take place sometime in July, August, or September on a date to be designated by Sponsor. Approximate retail value: $800. If winner is unable to attend on the designated date, prize will be forfeited. Transportation is not included. Additional restrictions may apply. Prize is non-transferable, non-negotiable, and winner may not substitute any other prize. If prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. If Mr. Wilson is unable to participate for any reason, no alternate prize will be awarded. Winner assumes all applicable tax liability for their prize. Seat location is in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Use of Game tickets is subject to all rules and restrictions of the team and the venue. Sponsor will not be responsible for weather, talent illness or other inability to perform, acts of God, acts of terrorism, civil disturbances, strike, work stoppage, or any other natural disaster outside their control that may cause the cancellation or postponement of the Game, and the terms and conditions of the tickets will govern in such event. Sponsor will not replace lost, stolen or damaged prize tickets or similar items once they have been given to winner.
- CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree, if chosen as the winner, to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and hometown, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. Entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, TriHonda Motor Co., Inc., prize supplier and their respective parent companies, affiliates, and dealers, and each of their employees, representatives, officers, and directors as well as Mr. Wilson, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes, the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize. Sponsor is not responsible for personal injury of any prize winner incurred in connection with the use of their prize. Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and publicity/liability release prior to receiving the prize. Winner’s guest must be 21 or older. Winner’s guest may also be required to sign and return publicity/liability release prior to attending Game with winner. Winner may be required to provide proof of legal name, address, zip code, telephone number and social security number to receive prize (for example, in the form of a government-issued driver’s license or identification card). Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between the terms of these Official Rules and any advertising or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.
- ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS: Sponsor, TriHonda Motor Co., Inc. and their subsidiaries, affiliates, divisions, partners, representatives, agents, successors, dealers, assigns and prize provider and all of their employees, officers and directors will not have any obligation or responsibility, including any responsibility to award prize to entrants, with regard to: (a) entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with the Official Rules; (b) entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, because of computer, human or technical error of any kind, including but not limited to, inactive email accounts or entrant’s failure to monitor his/her account; (c) entrants who have committed fraud or deception in entering or participating in the Sweepstakes or claiming the prize; (d) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (e) any inability of the winner to accept the prize for any reason; (f) any interruptions or failure to award the prize because of Acts of God, natural disasters, terrorism, weather or any other similar event beyond Sponsor’s control; or (g) any damages, injuries or losses of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from awarding, acceptance, possession, use, misuse, loss or misdirection of the prize or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or prize-related activities. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual its finds to be (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or with any website promoting the Sweepstakes or otherwise attempting to undermine the fair and legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes; (b) acting in violation of the Official Rules; or (c) entering or attempting to enter the Sweepstakes multiple times through the use of multiple email addresses or the use of any robotic or automated devices to submit entries or any other means. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will award prize in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination and will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sweepstakes rules will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. Entrants expressly agree that any legal proceedings arising out of or relating in any way to this Sweepstakes or these Official Rules will be brought only in the federal or state courts located in New York County, New York, and entrants consent to the mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction of such courts with respect to any such legal proceedings.
- RULES & WINNER NAME: A copy of the Official Rules is available upon request by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to SWEEPSTAKES RULES, PIX11 “TriHonda VIP Meet and Greet” Sweepstakes, WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, or by visiting the WPIX TV website at http://www.pix11.com. For the winner’s name, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope after July 1, 2017 to: Winner’s Name, PIX11 TriHonda “VIP Meet and Greet” Sweepstakes, WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017. Requests for winner’s name must be received by August 31, 2017.
- SPONSOR: WPIX TV, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017.