Wild turkey smashes through windshield of NJ family’s SUV

LA PORTE, Ind. — A New Jersey family’s visit to a college included a dramatic moment when a 30-pound wild turkey smashed through the car windshield on Tuesday.

The Taraboczhia family, of Emerson, was driving on US 20 in La Porte County, Indiana, police said. They had just left University of Notre Dame for a college visit.

As they were making their way down the highway, a wild turkey came flying toward their rental SUV and impaled himself in the windshield, police said.

The turkey died on impact.

The family suffered minor injuries from broken glass after the incident, according to police.

It’s currently mating season for wild turkeys. Indiana police warned the dangers of the birds at this time, comparing it to deer.