Another pair of smelly shoes will make their way into the Odor Eaters 'Hall of Fumes.' This year, the shoes that stunk the most came from 12-year-old Connor Slocombe. The Alaska native beat out some pretty stinky competitors to win the 42nd annual Odor Eaters Rotten Sneakers Contest. PIX11's Greg Mocker served as one of the judges for the big event held at NYC's Rippley's Believe It Or Not.