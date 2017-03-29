SI wrestler James ‘Rude Boy’ Riley had child pornography featuring infants: Prosecutor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island professional wrestler was arrested for allegedly having a collection of child pornography images on his phone.

James “Rude Boy” Riley, 25, was arrested Wednesday morning when police found child pornography on the computer at his family’s Arden Heights home.

According to a criminal complaint, Riley allegedly uploaded at least nine pictures of children under the age of 16 engaged in sexual acts to his Google account in 2014.

Two years later, Riley allegedly uploaded a pornographic image containing a child to his Tumblr account.

During Wednesday’s search, Riley told police the pornographic images were on his phone, according to court documents.

Riley was arraigned in Staten Island Criminal Court and made $3,500 bail.

He was charged with 10 counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and 20 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Staten Island Assistant District Attorney Josh Freeman said Riley’s phone contained photos of infants, the New York Post reports.

“He uploaded the images to Google and Tumblr and posted them on Tumblr,” said Freeman in court.

Riley is an independent wrestler who primarily wrestles for W.O.W. and Five Boroughs Wrestling, the biography on his website reads. The 6-foot-1, 208 pound wrestler emerged on the indie wrestling circuit in 2013.

Within hours of his arrest, organizers who had booked Riley for wrestling matches dropped him from upcoming events.

“Due to circumstances James Rudeboy Riley is being pulled from this weeks events. This is the only statement we have concerning it,” @PunkProWrestling wrote on Twitter.

Twitter user @XBattleclubpro followed suit, saying Riley would “no longer be appearing at ‘May The Villaign Reign’ and a replacement would be announced.

SI Live reports Riley works at Orangetheory Fitness in New Springville. The gym has not commented on his arrest.