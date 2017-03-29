NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Shots fired near Capitol Hill when driver attempts to run over officers: D.C. police

Posted 9:55 AM, March 29, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:10AM, March 29, 2017

WASHINGTON — A person who allegedly attempted to run over Capitol Hill police, prompting the officials to fire shots, is in custody, Metropolitan Police Department officials said Wednesday.

A driver was taken into custody on March 29, 2017, after allegedly attempting to strike Capitol Hill police. (Twitter/ @GriffDrew4)

The person used a vehicle to attempt to strike officers in the 100 block of Independence Ave, D.C. police said. The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m.

Capitol Hill police then fired shots at the individual, who was taken into custody near Third Street Southwest and Independence Avenue Southwest, D.C. police said.

No one was shot during the incident, according to police.

Capitol Hill staff were advised to avoid the area, but it did not appear to be on lockdown, according to police alerts tweeted by Scott Wong, a reporter for The Hill.

This is a developing story; check back for updates