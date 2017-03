Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. – Bullets were fired during a police chase in New Jersey early Wednesday but no one sustained a gunshot wound.

Police were responding to an armed robbery at Market and Carroll streets in Paterson overnight.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gun. He then took off down the street.

During the chase, shots were fired by the suspect and the police but no one was hurt.

The gunman was arrested.