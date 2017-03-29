Rachel Dolezal discusses being “trans-black” on Thursday’s PIX11 Morning News

Suki, Scott and the gang have you covered weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stories that we’re working on tonight to bring you first thing in the morning.

Rachel Dolezal opens up about her journey to identifying as “trans-black”

Two years ago, Rachel Dolezal was thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

And tomorrow morning, she speaks to our Dan Mannarino about the struggles she’s faced accepting what she says is her “true self.”

Her new book “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” describes her “trans-black” identity, a term that she wants people to both, embrace and accept. Dolezal says that she found her true self at age 26.

She talks about a childhood that she compares to indentured servitude and explains how she became the person she is today.

Plus, she opens up about the turmoil she feels every time she’s confronted with a box on an application asking about race.

Dolezal voices her frustrations with how she says the media told her side of the story.

Join us tomorrow on the PIX11 Morning News from 5 to 9 a.m.

Then, talk to us on Facebook Live, every weekday morning at 9:15 a.m.