Police warn Hofstra University students about flasher near campus

HEMPSTEAD — Police are warning Hofstra University students about a man near campus who recently exposed himself to women walking alone in the area.

A man was seen sitting in a dark sedan off-campus near the Hamilton Road entrance gates, according to the Hofstra University Department of Public Safety.

On two separate occasions in two weeks, the man approached women and asked for directions. When the women responded, the man exposed himself.

Students around campus expressed concern.

"I don't want to be flashed, I just want to attend my classes," Ali Sousa said.

An email was sent out to students from the university urging students to not walk alone, especially at night.