NYPD investigates death of 4-month-old Brooklyn boy after he arrived dead at the hospital

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn – Cops are investigating the death of a 4-month-old child after the baby was dead upon arriving to a local hospital Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to Brooklyn Hospital at about 6:15 p.m. of a call of deceased 4-month-old boy, police said. Upon arrival, cops were informed by hospital staff that the baby was brought to their facility by Hatzolah, a volunteer ambulance service, along with his 23-year-old mother, according to the NYPD.

The child was identified as Shabsie Tabak of Williamsburg.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.