NJ students arrested for allegedly talking about Columbine-like attack

PATERSON, N.J. — Two students in New Jersey are under arrest, accused of talking about engaging in a Columbine-like attack.

The Record reports Paterson police arrested the East Side High School students on Tuesday.

Investigators say the boy and girl had plotted to shoot teachers at their old elementary school.

Authorities did not find any weapons after searching the students’ homes.

Police have charged the teens with making terrorist threats. Their names have not been released.