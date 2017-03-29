New Jersey man waiting for heart transplant is being evicted — will management have a heart?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — Derek Hill, 57, says it a race against time he waits for a heart transplant — while he's about to be evicted from his East Orange home.

If Hill can't come up with his rent by Friday, he'll be evicted. He says he hasn't been pay because of his medical bills and is waiting for emergency assistance.

"Taking away my home could be taking away my life. I feel if they force me out,I'm going to die," said Hill.

He says his home is his lifeline. He's connected to several machines that monitor his heart.

PIX11 News reached out to his management company One Wall Management.

A supervisor told us he is filling out the some of the paperwork to help Hill.

PIX11 also reached out to New Jersey's Department of Human Services, the agency that can give Hill an emergency check.

A spokesperson tell us they are working on his case, directly with the client.

Meantime, Hill waits and wonders if he will stay alive one more day to get that transplant, and if he will be able to stay in his home.

