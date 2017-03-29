NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Mets’ Jeurys Familia suspended 15 games following domestic violence arrest

Posted 1:17 PM, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, March 29, 2017

Jeurys Familia #27 of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the fifth inning of a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Tradition Field on March 22, 2017 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Mets 15-9. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — New York Mets player Jeurys Familia was suspended 15 games without pay following his arrest in a domestic violence incident.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension on Wednesday, citing its domestic violence policy. The Mets closer has agreed to not appeal the decision.

Familia was arrested on Oct. 31 at his Fort Lee, New Jersey home involving his wife, Bianca Rivas. He allegedly caused a scratch to her chest and a bruise to her right cheek, according to ESPN.

He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, but it was dropped in December.

Familia’s suspension will begin on opening day. He is eligible to continue to participate in all spring training and exhibition games and activities leading up to opening day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 