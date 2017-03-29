Mets’ Jeurys Familia suspended 15 games following domestic violence arrest

NEW YORK — New York Mets player Jeurys Familia was suspended 15 games without pay following his arrest in a domestic violence incident.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension on Wednesday, citing its domestic violence policy. The Mets closer has agreed to not appeal the decision.

Familia was arrested on Oct. 31 at his Fort Lee, New Jersey home involving his wife, Bianca Rivas. He allegedly caused a scratch to her chest and a bruise to her right cheek, according to ESPN.

He was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, but it was dropped in December.

Familia’s suspension will begin on opening day. He is eligible to continue to participate in all spring training and exhibition games and activities leading up to opening day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.