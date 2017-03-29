NEVER MISS A STORY: GET THE PIX11 NEWS APP FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES
Get ready for the NY Mets 2017 season

Posted 1:37 PM, March 29, 2017, by , Updated at 01:47PM, March 29, 2017

When Mr. Met starts making personal appearance around town, you know baseball season is coming real soon.  The mascot along with Neha Joy, the Mets in-game host, were pumping up the folks at PIX11 Morning News for the new season.  Plus, they shared details on what's new at Citi Field.

METS TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:

  • Mets.com/tickets
  • 718-507-TIXX
  • the Citi Field box office

OPENING WEEK SCHEDULE:

  • Monday. April 3 @ 1:10 p.m. - Opening Day
  • Friday, April 7 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Miami Marlins - All fans in attendance receive a Mets long-sleeved t-shirt courtesy of SecureWatch24
  • Saturday, April 8 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Miami Marlins - Post-game fireworks
  • Sunday, April 10 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies - All fans receive an orange “Let’s Go Mets” rally towel courtesy of StubHub
  • McDonald’s Family Sunday activities include kids inflatables, face painters and music on Mets Plaza pre-game and Kids 12-and-under run the bases in the Mr. Met Dash post-game.