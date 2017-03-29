Get ready for the NY Mets 2017 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Mr. Met starts making personal appearance around town, you know baseball season is coming real soon. The mascot along with Neha Joy, the Mets in-game host, were pumping up the folks at PIX11 Morning News for the new season. Plus, they shared details on what's new at Citi Field.

METS TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:

Mets.com/tickets

718-507-TIXX

the Citi Field box office

OPENING WEEK SCHEDULE: