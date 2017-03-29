Get ready for the NY Mets 2017 season

When Mr. Met starts making personal appearance around town, you know baseball season is coming real soon. The mascot along with Neha Joy, the Mets in-game host, were pumping up the folks at PIX11 Morning News for the new season. Plus, they shared details on what's new at Citi Field.
METS TICKETS AVAILABLE AT:
- Mets.com/tickets
- 718-507-TIXX
- the Citi Field box office
OPENING WEEK SCHEDULE:
- Monday. April 3 @ 1:10 p.m. - Opening Day
- Friday, April 7 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Miami Marlins - All fans in attendance receive a Mets long-sleeved t-shirt courtesy of SecureWatch24
- Saturday, April 8 @ 7:10 p.m. vs. Miami Marlins - Post-game fireworks
- Sunday, April 10 @ 1:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies - All fans receive an orange “Let’s Go Mets” rally towel courtesy of StubHub
- McDonald’s Family Sunday activities include kids inflatables, face painters and music on Mets Plaza pre-game and Kids 12-and-under run the bases in the Mr. Met Dash post-game.