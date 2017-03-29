‘Breaking Bad’ pop-up restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos coming to NYC

NEW YORK — Some “Breaking Bad” fans will be able to get a taste of the show’s infamous Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant in New York City.

The outdoor restaurant will be open on April 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and April 10 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 243 Pearl St. — an open parking lot — in Lower Manhattan, according to a news release.

The pop-up is a partnership with Citizens Parking to promote the new season of “Better Call Saul,” the prequel to “Breaking Bad.”

For those who never saw the TV drama, Los Pollos Hermanos was a fast food chain in Albuquerque, New Mexico that was run by Gustavo “Gus” Fring, a seemingly cool and innocent businessman who was also a drug kingpin. Fring ran the chain as a front for his massive methamphetamine operation.

The restaurant was brought to life off-screen during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas earlier this month. The menu featured breakfast tacos, burritos, burgers and bags of curly fries with several dipping sauces. Unfortunately, fried chicken was not one of the food items.

The official menu for the NYC location has not been released, but fans should expect something similar to the Austin one, and staff members donning the infamous yellow and red attire with the chicken logo.

For those living in the West Coast, you won’t miss out either. A Los Pollos Hermanos pop-up will also open in Los Angeles on March 29 and 30.

