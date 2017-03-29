3 people injured by ‘hazardous material’ at LaGuardia Airport: FDNY

QUEENS — Three people were injured by an unknown hazardous material at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday morning, according to FDNY.

Fire officials responded to a report at 5:46 a.m. that people were sick at the airport, FDNY said.

First responders discovered three people had been injured by a hazardous material at Terminal B, fire officials said.

Their conditions remain unknown.

FDNY is evaluating the substance.

