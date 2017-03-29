2 teens shot when gunfire erupts at water balloon fight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two teenagers participating in a nationwide tradition of seniors skipping school for a day are recovering from gunshot wounds after the festivities went awry.

According to AL.com, a group of teens were at Tom Bradford Park Friday afternoon for a water balloon fight when shots rang out.

“Unfortunately what started off pleasant turned into shots being fired and a couple of people being grazed by bullets,” Birmingham police spokesman Lt. Sean Edwards told AL.com.

Edwards believes the shooting occurred after eggs were being hurled, hitting the suspect’s car.

When the suspect began shooting, someone in the park allegedly fired back.

Police found 15 spent shell casings in the parking lot.

One victim was grazed in the eye and the other shot in the buttocks, police said. The victims are both seniors at Huffman High School.

A third person was injured by glass.

Police have not made any arrests in the shooting.

A spokesperson for Birmingham City Schools denounced the event where seniors skip class saying “The district does not have a ‘Senior Skip Day’ listed on its school calendar, nor does it recognize ‘Senior Skip Day.'”

The spokesperson also said the shooting at the park is not connected to the Birmingham high school and no events were scheduled at the park that day.